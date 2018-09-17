Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good for Sale
Anton Tkachev
Tap Bar Crypto App

Anton Tkachev
Anton Tkachev for UI8
Tap Bar Crypto App tap bar tap icons after-effects ui8 iphone mobile motion-design motion

Happy Monday, Dribbble friends!

Here's a concept tap bar for a modern crypto app. Made with great Essential Web Icons by @Virgil Pana 😎

Posted on Sep 17, 2018
