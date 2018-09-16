Kristof Van Rentergem

Logo design Zuid55

Kristof Van Rentergem
Kristof Van Rentergem
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo design Zuid55 branding restaurant businesscard logo design logo graphicdesign logodesign
Logo design Zuid55 branding restaurant businesscard logo design logo graphicdesign logodesign
Download color palette
  1. restaurant-zuid55-brugge.jpg
  2. restaurant-zuid55-brugge.jpg

Zuid55 is a restaurant located in Bruges. Great foods and wines are waiting for you. The background is the print of their cool floor tiles.

Kristof Van Rentergem
Kristof Van Rentergem
Passionate about web design and graphic design
Hire Me

More by Kristof Van Rentergem

View profile
    • Like