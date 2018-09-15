Anita Jürgeleit

Win a font!

Win a font! typeface giveaway freebie freefont
Hey Yo! I am on Behance now.
1. Find me on Behance @AnitaJott & follow me
2. Comment under this post "I've found you!" with your Behance name.
3. The first proven follower may chose a font they like!
Good luck, folks! <3 <3 <3

Posted on Sep 15, 2018
