WeekNumber icon front end ui progressive web app webapp icon dataviz
Icon design for the WeekNumber web app.

The WeekNumber is a progressive web app which shows the number of the week in a simple, and fast way. I hope you enjoy.

➡️ See the project

Posted on Sep 15, 2018
