Lateral Woodcrafted - Logo Concept

Logo design for woodcraft corporation based in, Greece.
Lateral way of thinking and design is the philosophy to minimal aesthetic, handmade creations. website

Let me know your thoughts.
Posted on Sep 15, 2018
