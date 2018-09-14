Meal Prep System

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
(for those of you who liked my last post, I re-uploaded in higher resolution.)
I meal prep weekly, and I've been playing with the idea of creating my own digital grocery list. I hate cross referencing 6 different recipes to create a list for the store, so I thought what about an app that stores the recipes, creates an autofilled grocery list, and you can organize what days of the week they will be eaten!
#WIP