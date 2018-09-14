Katie Crawford

Meal Prep System

Meal Prep System
I meal prep weekly, and I've been playing with the idea of creating my own digital grocery list. I hate cross referencing 6 different recipes to create a list for the store, so I thought what about an app that stores the recipes, creates an autofilled grocery list, and you can organize what days of the week they will be eaten!

Posted on Sep 14, 2018
