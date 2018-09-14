Darian Rosebrook

Brand guideline pages for logo usage

Darian Rosebrook
Darian Rosebrook
  • Save
Brand guideline pages for logo usage ux brand grid illustration branding design hand lettering lettering web design icon design typography icon logo design logo design branding
Brand guideline pages for logo usage ux brand grid illustration branding design hand lettering lettering web design icon design typography icon logo design logo design branding
Download color palette
  1. capture.png
  2. capture.png

Part of our logo design process is delivering a solid brand guide to help out the in-house implementation teams to deliver full and proper use of the logo in their ecosystem.

If you're curious how we handled the project, you can check out The Glass Frontier's case study page on our website to learn more!

Darian Rosebrook
Darian Rosebrook

More by Darian Rosebrook

View profile
    • Like