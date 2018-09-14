chris_antonovna

PandaDoc: Send Document dialog

chris_antonovna
chris_antonovna
  • Save
PandaDoc: Send Document dialog principle concept web button expiration settings send recipients send document document dialog popup
Download color palette

Updated "Send dialog" is coming.
The document settings will become more accessible, convenient in use and understandable for the user.

chris_antonovna
chris_antonovna

More by chris_antonovna

View profile
    • Like