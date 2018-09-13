Dribbble

Grab an early bird ticket to Hang Time LA while you can!

design conference dribbble hang time
There are just a few more days left to grab an early bird ticket to Hang Time LA. Early bird sales end on September 17th.

We're pumped to have incredible speakers including Paula Scher, Susan Kare, @Amy Hood and @Jennifer Hood, @DKNG, @Meg Lewis @Pablo Stanley and many more! Head over to the Hang Time LA website for more speakers, our schedule, venue info and other details.

Posted on Sep 13, 2018
Stuff we’re working on at Dribbble HQ.

