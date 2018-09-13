Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
User Groups webapp ux design ux ui form app
It took a lot of user testing and 13 iterations to get this feature anywhere close to being something that people might find truly valuable. What seemed so simple turned out to be much more complex, and we only figured that out by listening to people.

Posted on Sep 13, 2018
