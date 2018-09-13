Day 27 of #thirtylogos challenge: B Fit

This client works directly with the National Football League and get real-time health data from the athletes during games and practices. Each player wears a FitBit and everything from their heart rate to their speed gets sent to our app. Users of their app are mostly nutritionists and scientists, but the fans too use their app just for the cool data. They also did not have a name for the app.

This is my day 27 task.

I came up with B-Fit as the name & wanted this logo to be designed as the app icon so it would be helpful in the branding & mktg activities.

Let me know your thoughts in the comments.

Hope you like it :)