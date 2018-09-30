Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Insigniada - Branding Agency

Sound Cloud

Insigniada - Branding Agency
Insigniada - Branding Agency
Hire Me
  • Save
Sound Cloud sound wave music cloud sound

Sound Cloud

Price
$229
Buy now
Available on dribbble.com
Good for sale
Sound Cloud
Download color palette

Sound Cloud

Price
$229
Buy now
Available on dribbble.com
Good for sale
Sound Cloud

Personal project.

Playing with some ideas for the music platform SoundCloud.

(up for sale)

View all tags
Posted on Sep 30, 2018
Insigniada - Branding Agency
Insigniada - Branding Agency
- We believe in the impact of branding.
Hire Me

More by Insigniada - Branding Agency

View profile
    • Like