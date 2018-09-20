Abstract letters N

Trending designs to inspire you
In the process of developing some concepts for the upcoming cryptocurrency platform, focused on the development of social and business skills for millennials.
Wanted to portrait sharing and connection idea, playing with both modern/gradient and flat styles.
Your thoughts?
(concepts for sale)