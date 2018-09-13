Toptal Designers

Following Trends: Homage vs. Design Plagiarism

Every designer in the world is working with roughly the same basic tools: the same range of colors, the same interfaces, the same alphabets, the same shapes. How they put them together varies widely, of course. But regardless of the result, are any of them really original?

Design Blog Editor Cameron Chapman discusses why that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

