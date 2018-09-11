Dribbble

Overtime with Tad Carpenter

Dribbble
Dribbble
  • Save
Overtime with Tad Carpenter midwest community design conference podcast illustration overtime dribbble
Download color palette

On Overtime, designer and illustrator @Tad Carpenter shares what he loves about the Kansas City and the Midwest design communities, what it’s like to grow up with a creative father who worked at Hallmark and how that’s influenced his own career, and how he got started writing and illustrating children's' books. In this episode, he also shares thoughts on imposter syndrome, play, his tools and process, and the best barbecue in Kansas City. A big thank you to Wix for sponsoring this episode.

Dribbble
Dribbble
Stuff we’re working on at Dribbble HQ.

More by Dribbble

View profile
    • Like