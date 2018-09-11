Overtime with Tad Carpenter

On Overtime, designer and illustrator @Tad Carpenter shares what he loves about the Kansas City and the Midwest design communities, what it’s like to grow up with a creative father who worked at Hallmark and how that’s influenced his own career, and how he got started writing and illustrating children's' books. In this episode, he also shares thoughts on imposter syndrome, play, his tools and process, and the best barbecue in Kansas City. A big thank you to Wix for sponsoring this episode.