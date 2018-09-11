Aluminati Skateboards – Publication Ad

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Print ad for Aluminati Skateboards' line of licensed cruisers. This entire idea came together in about 5 minutes on the fly because we needed an ad and didn't have a big budget or time. Ended up shooting this on top of some cardboard boxes with a black sheet, work shirt, the two boards, and an iPhone flashlight.