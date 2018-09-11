Tyler Ruffino

Aluminati Skateboards – Publication Ad

Aluminati Skateboards – Publication Ad sports photography skateboards ad
Print ad for Aluminati Skateboards' line of licensed cruisers. This entire idea came together in about 5 minutes on the fly because we needed an ad and didn't have a big budget or time. Ended up shooting this on top of some cardboard boxes with a black sheet, work shirt, the two boards, and an iPhone flashlight.

Posted on Sep 11, 2018
