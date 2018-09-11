Tyler Ruffino

Aluminati Skateboards – Logo Concepts

Logo concepts for Aluminati Skateboards. Upper left was used for a number of years along with word mark below. Other two were never used to my knowledge. Brand has since changed logos I believe.

Posted on Sep 11, 2018
