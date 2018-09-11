Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tyler Ruffino

TGL - Pen Packaging

TGL - Pen Packaging branding design packaging marijuana weed
Proposed packaging design for THC extract company "The Green Lantern." Part of a job application process. Everything (as far as I know) is fictitious and was never used. Also handled the logo concept and design, branding, and a POP display concept.

Posted on Sep 11, 2018
