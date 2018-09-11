Bless Your Heart Peach APA Icon Exploration

Trending designs to inspire you
An icon exploration as I was beginning the artwork development for a beer label and packaging project. The beer itself was a peach and ginger Smash Style APA titled "Bless Your Heart". This initial exploration was scrapped but I enjoyed creating it.