Summer, Sun and Type

typography geometric font typeface
Sun ☀️ is burning and me am trying to keep up with a work day outside. Guess letters will lose against some Weißbier 🍺

UPDATE: it is finished https://www.typemates.com/fonts/grato-classic

Posted on Sep 11, 2018
