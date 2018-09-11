Shop Books Under Design Store Add To Cart And Quick Buy

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribbbler! This is another rebound shot where it highlights on adding book formats to cart and quick buy option. I will share more screens such as checkout, payment page, etc. over time. I hope you like it. Cheers!
Also, if you have noticed I’ve used a different color style this time. 😎
