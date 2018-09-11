Abinash Mohanty

Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
Shop Books Under Design Store Add To Cart And Quick Buy ecommerce books checkout buy mobile app shop design colors interface iphone iphonex ios illustration sketch branding ux ui
Hello Dribbbler! This is another rebound shot where it highlights on adding book formats to cart and quick buy option. I will share more screens such as checkout, payment page, etc. over time. I hope you like it. Cheers!

Also, if you have noticed I’ve used a different color style this time. 😎

