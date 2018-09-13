Aimee David

Transport Planning

Aimee David
Aimee David
  • Save
Transport Planning grid bus engineering train roads transport isometric illustration
Download color palette

4/5 Spot Illustration

Another section of engineering I created an illustration for is Transport planning. Elements related to transport were included such as roads, trains, sidewalks, and bike lanes.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 13, 2018
Aimee David
Aimee David

More by Aimee David

View profile
    • Like