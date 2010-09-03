Drivvvle continues

Trending designs to inspire you
Slightly more honed than last nights version. Will look a lot more interesting when placed under the logo image (check the background on the Twitter site to see what I mean: https://twitter.com/drivvvle )
(I'm also quite keen to see the VVV bit on a T-shirt)