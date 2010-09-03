Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Daryl Walker-Smith

Drivvvle continues

Daryl Walker-Smith
Daryl Walker-Smith
  • Save
Drivvvle continues drivvvle logo stamp branding
Download color palette

Slightly more honed than last nights version. Will look a lot more interesting when placed under the logo image (check the background on the Twitter site to see what I mean: https://twitter.com/drivvvle )

(I'm also quite keen to see the VVV bit on a T-shirt)

View all tags
Posted on Sep 3, 2010
Daryl Walker-Smith
Daryl Walker-Smith

More by Daryl Walker-Smith

View profile
    • Like