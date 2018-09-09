Jaclyn Le

Children's Bilingual Mural

Children's Bilingual Mural patterns shapes colorful community center kids bilingual albanian mural lettering illustration
Completed mural for the Albanian American Cultural Center of Texas. Albanian and English lettering of positive words mashed up with fun shapes, patterns, and colors for the children's play area

