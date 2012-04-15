H+H

Troy Tj Parrish

Troy Tj Parrish troy parrish - judge logo political sign campaign judge illinois
Judge Troy “TJ” Parrish came to us looking for a cool, well balanced and modern design that matched his personality. That’s were this energetic campaign and identity really reflected his personality. Troy is a standout guy and he’s got our vote!

Posted on Apr 15, 2012
