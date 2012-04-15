Rachel Nabors

1000 Words Unspoken, Inked

Rachel Nabors
Rachel Nabors
  • Save
1000 Words Unspoken, Inked ink manga anime kissing comic love broken heart yaoi
Download color palette

The inked version. Also inked in Manga Studio. What do you think? Is it as nice inked as it was pencilled?

B8457d45838da8e5167f7195e7f1fbf7
Rebound of
1000 Words Unspoken
By Rachel Nabors
View all tags
Posted on Apr 15, 2012
Rachel Nabors
Rachel Nabors
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Rachel Nabors

View profile
    • Like