Pavel Maček

Portfolio finish

Pavel Maček
Pavel Maček
  • Save
Portfolio finish portfolio simple nochrome grey blue web ui responsive design
Download color palette

Alrighty, my new portfolio is out. http://www.matcheck.cz

My mission was to present my work in straightforward and simple way without any chrome. And I must say, it was hard :) But it's out now and I'm eager to hear what do you think.

Also, check it out on different devices, I tried to stay hip so I use responsive design principles so the site should look good on any device ;)

76e29c11e450b9f59eaf8cb89b1d0ca1
Rebound of
Portofolio
By Pavel Maček
View all tags
Posted on Apr 15, 2012
Pavel Maček
Pavel Maček
Freelance Product designer

More by Pavel Maček

View profile
    • Like