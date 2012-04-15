📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
http://www.lemongraphic.sg/2012/04/15/website-simplified-infographics-design/
Planning, design and optimising a website simplified by internet initiatives. Website simplified infographic design is a process of website design in a simplified way using effective planning, design layout and strategic implementation. A one piece infographic chartfor you to understand and simplified your process in developing your website.