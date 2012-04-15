Dave Perillo

Wagon Queen

Wagon Queen wagon queen screenprint g1988 gallery 1988 edna perillo whalen
A very small sneak peek at a piece from the two-man show i'm doing with Tom Whalen at G1988 in September. More too come :)

Posted on Apr 15, 2012
