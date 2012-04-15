CreatureBox

Sniff Sniff Grrrrrrrr...

Sniff Sniff Grrrrrrrr... monster beast illustration creaturebox
One of my favorite exercises is to try to come up with new designs based on things going on in my life. This series is based on getting older, its a crap shoot, but at least has inspired some wacky monsters.

Posted on Apr 15, 2012
