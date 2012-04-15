Vincze Istvan • Made by Vincze

Dribbble Zinbox UI

Vincze Istvan • Made by Vincze
Vincze Istvan • Made by Vincze
Hire Me
  • Save
Dribbble Zinbox UI user ui ux mail interface design menu front navigation
Download color palette

My another pet project Zinbox, this will be a new model mail engine and ui.
Not too public in this phase... :)

(More details later!)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 15, 2012
Vincze Istvan • Made by Vincze
Vincze Istvan • Made by Vincze
Tailor-made digital products driven by craftsmanship
Hire Me

More by Vincze Istvan • Made by Vincze

View profile
    • Like