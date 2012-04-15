Sam Dunn

Flower Head

Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
  • Save
Flower Head skull flower rose tattoo illustration
Download color palette

Here's the finished skull. A culmination of having a cold and not leaving the house since Friday morning.

Full view here - http://www.sam-dunn.com/2012/04/flower-head.html

View all tags
Posted on Apr 15, 2012
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

More by Sam Dunn

View profile
    • Like