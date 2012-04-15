Patrick King

Counter: Typographic Anatomy T Shirt Mailing

Patrick King
Patrick King
  • Save
Counter: Typographic Anatomy T Shirt Mailing typography typographic anatomy e-commerce marketing design black white grey
Download color palette

A mailing sent to my list for my outfit TypographyShop announcing the release of "Counter," our latest theme. http://bit.ly/HH1NR8

It's an obscure term that even many designers weren't familiar with and started quite a lively conversation on our Facebook group.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 15, 2012
Patrick King
Patrick King

More by Patrick King

View profile
    • Like