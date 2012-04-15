Gert van Duinen

Colour Art

Gert van Duinen
Gert van Duinen
Hire Me
  • Save
Colour Art hexahedron cubist facets colors art artwork geometry patchwork
Download color palette

A playful piece of art inspired by the interior and home decoration of a dear friend (:

View all tags
Posted on Apr 15, 2012
Gert van Duinen
Gert van Duinen
Expert Logo Design & Brand Identity
Hire Me

More by Gert van Duinen

View profile
    • Like