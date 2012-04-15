Dribbble Debut

Howdy dribbble!

Thanks to @Sarah Mick , I have been drafted here for a while now, but unfortunately because of NDA's signed with my current clients I couldn't post my work on dribbble..

So today I have decided to go with a small freebie, hope you will like it.

See the full image: http://d.pr/5yob

Zip with the PSD and Html/CSS3: http://d.pr/XXzO

Enjoy!