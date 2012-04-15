Epic Coders 🚀

Dribbble Debut

Dribbble Debut button free psd css css3 blue gray debut normal active hover states free psd
Howdy dribbble!

Thanks to @Sarah Mick , I have been drafted here for a while now, but unfortunately because of NDA's signed with my current clients I couldn't post my work on dribbble..

So today I have decided to go with a small freebie, hope you will like it.

See the full image: http://d.pr/5yob
Zip with the PSD and Html/CSS3: http://d.pr/XXzO

Enjoy!

Posted on Apr 15, 2012
