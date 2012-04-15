Michael Wong

A Ninja's Night UI Set Preview

ui user interface modal popup close buttons drop down ui set
Here's a sneak preview of an extensive UI set (called A Ninja's Night :P) i'm currently working on in my spare time. Planning to do a dark and light version.

I started off with the basic elements. Many more UI elements to come :)

Posted on Apr 15, 2012
