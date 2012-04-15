Honza Kačer

Two maraton relays from Czech university of life sciences Prague

Two maraton relays from Czech university of life sciences Prague
This was hard work for me. Because work with photos isn´t my cup of tea.
How place eight photos, three logos and many information to one poster?
This is my best idea, but definitely this isn´t best solution.

Posted on Apr 15, 2012
