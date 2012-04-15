Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker
Nathan Walker
ui settins panel wood switch
So I'm just about finishing up the app I'm working on, and I liked the style so I decided to make a little settings panel out of it.

Posted on Apr 15, 2012
Nathan Walker
Nathan Walker
Designer & frontend developer
