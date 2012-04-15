Arnel Baluyot

Pinup03 - Finished

Arnel Baluyot
Arnel Baluyot
  • Save
Pinup03 - Finished art design vector illustration pinup cheescake sexy girl blue brunette semi nude hair
Download color palette

All done with this piece. Can't wait to show you guys!

A0cfbe698bae27c93a5021cfd34805a1
Rebound of
WIP - Pinup 03
By Arnel Baluyot
View all tags
Posted on Apr 15, 2012
Arnel Baluyot
Arnel Baluyot

More by Arnel Baluyot

View profile
    • Like