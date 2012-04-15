Matthew Skiles

Bloc

Matthew Skiles
Matthew Skiles
Hire Me
  • Save
Bloc bloc wood ui icons tabs progress inset
Download color palette

UI Redesign I worked on with the guys over at Bloc (www.trybloc.com)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 15, 2012
Matthew Skiles
Matthew Skiles
Icons!!! I ❤️ them. App icons! UI icons! All the icons!
Hire Me

More by Matthew Skiles

View profile
    • Like