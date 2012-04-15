Colby Ludwig

Made this thing in around 2 hours or so. Thanks to my lovely Twitter followers for all the critique.

PS: The original stroke around the profile picture was a metallic type gradient thing, but Photoshop sucks at centering such gradients perfectly, so I stuck with a white stroke instead.

Also, this isn't for a client or anything, this was just for practice.

Posted on Apr 15, 2012
