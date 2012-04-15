Michel Bozgounov

Angry Eggs

Michel Bozgounov
Michel Bozgounov
  • Save
Angry Eggs easter eggs angry birds angry eggs fun
Download color palette

Eggs design: me & @molif, photo by @yovko. :-)

PS Easter is celebrated at different times in different parts of the world. Well, in my country, it is celebrated today;)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 15, 2012
Michel Bozgounov
Michel Bozgounov

More by Michel Bozgounov

View profile
    • Like