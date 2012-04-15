MadeByStudioJQ

Working on some new infographics 2... (In development)

infographics info graphics chart graph texture graphic design
Option 2 has a much cooler colour palette including teal, sea blue, greens etc.. and a different background texture.

I have also added some more statistic elements including the globe, bar charts and line graphs.

Would be interested to see whether designers out there prefer this colour palette or the original with the oranges and greys.

Rebound of
Working on some new infographics... (In development)
Posted on Apr 15, 2012
