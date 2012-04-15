Colby Ludwig

Minimalist web type web design minimal
Began some extremely minimal design for another client recently, and thought I'd upload a small shot just to show what I'm up to as of late.

More substantial shots to come soon.

Posted on Apr 15, 2012
