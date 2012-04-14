Mallory Box

Verve - Activities

Mallory Box
Mallory Box
  • Save
Verve - Activities ios app gradient rainbow ui ux music
Download color palette

Making some progress on the lyric analysis activity screens! This one has been super fun. Rainbow gradients FTW!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 14, 2012
Mallory Box
Mallory Box

More by Mallory Box

View profile
    • Like