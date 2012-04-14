Raúl Rincón

Ftness App · Graph

Raúl Rincón
Raúl Rincón
  • Save
Ftness App · Graph graph ui ios design interface ftness
Download color palette

This is a screen that shows your progress in your exercise of choosing, it will display the progress in a timespawn of months or days if you choose to!.

you can always follow me on twitter to follow these updates ;).

View all tags
Posted on Apr 14, 2012
Raúl Rincón
Raúl Rincón

More by Raúl Rincón

View profile
    • Like