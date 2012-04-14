Alexander Wende

Epic Comments

Alexander Wende
Alexander Wende
  • Save
Epic Comments alex wende alexwende epic comments humor smile quote black mono heavy clean logo identity branding logodesign alexander wende
Download color palette

From the archives:

This was designed for EpicComments, a website that captures what the internet is saying in its honest mostly comical/funny way.

Alexander Wende
Alexander Wende

More by Alexander Wende

View profile
    • Like