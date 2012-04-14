Alessio Atzeni

Simple Button UI (PSD)

These are simple set of buttons, it includes two version with 5 elements for your applications.

Layered PSD file is included and all elements are in vector format so you can re-scale if needed.

Download the free PSD here: http://bit.ly/HUVbfi

Posted on Apr 14, 2012
