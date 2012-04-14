Aaron Allen

ICHI idea 2

Aaron Allen
Aaron Allen
  • Save
ICHI idea 2 albumn vector typography
Download color palette

Idear number 2, also adjusted the transparency of the text at the bottom it was a little to hard to read in the last draft

3e8052de51c673b5f31e4ecb50125f0a
Rebound of
ICHI
By Aaron Allen
View all tags
Posted on Apr 14, 2012
Aaron Allen
Aaron Allen

More by Aaron Allen

View profile
    • Like