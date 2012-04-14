Diego Monzon

Simply Buttons

Diego Monzon
Diego Monzon
  • Save
Simply Buttons buttons knob light color white user interface ui ux
Download color palette

Just playing with light and shades of color.
What do you think? Do you like it?

View all tags
Posted on Apr 14, 2012
Diego Monzon
Diego Monzon

More by Diego Monzon

View profile
    • Like